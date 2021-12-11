Maharashtra: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar threatened, who lodged FIR against BJP leader, know the whole matter

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar filed a police complaint against BJP MLA Ashish Shelar two days ago. At the same time, now the Mayor of Mumbai has said that she has been threatened with death. Kishori Pednekar said that a letter threatening to kill her and her family has been sent to her home in Worli.

Pednekar said that derogatory language has been used in the letter. He explained the threatening letter, “Don’t disturb my ‘dada’ in any way. If it bothers them [हम] Will kill you and your son.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, Pednekar had approached Mumbai Police alleging harassment against Maharashtra MLA Shelar. Pednekar had lodged a complaint at the Marine Drive police station that Shelar had used objectionable language. A case has been registered against the BJP leader under IPC sections 354(A) (making double-meaning remarks) and 509 (use of words or expressions outrageous to the dignity of a woman).

Ashish Shelar had last week hit out at the Mayor of Mumbai over the alleged delay in reaching the victims of a cylinder blast in Worli. Shelar took a jibe at her, asking whether Pednekar was “sleeping for 72 hours”. At the same time, after the statement of the BJP leader, the politics in the state started heating up. The leaders of the ruling party had targeted Shelar for this.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, while clarifying on the whole matter, said that his comments made about Mumbai’s Mumbai were distorted. Whereas, former Maharashtra CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that Ashish Shelar’s statement was misinterpreted. Fadnavis said that no BJP leader can make indecent remarks against a woman.

At present, the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter. Kishori Pednekar is a Shiv Sena corporator from a municipal ward in Mumbai. He was elected mayor in November 2019.