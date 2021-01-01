Maharashtra News: Diksha Shinde performed a miracle at the age of 14, NASA awarded a fellowship at the age of 14

Highlights Great performance at a young age for 14 year old Diksha Shinde

A theory was written on the black hole and God

Initiation lit up the whole world

Aurangabad

Deeksha Shinde, a resident of Aurangabad, Maharashtra, has made India famous all over the world. Diksha Shinde, just 14 years old, has been selected for a fellowship by NASA. Diksha Shinde was selected as a panelist on NASA’s MSI Fellowship Panel.

Speaking to ANI, he explained how he got this NASA Fellowship. Deeksha Shinde said that she has written a theory on the black hole and God.

Diksha Shinde

How did Diksha get the fellowship?

After three attempts, NASA accepted it. Diksha said he had asked me to publish an article for his website. Deeksha is being praised on social media after being selected in NASA.

