maharashtra #news #ganesh #utsav #latest #news #update #ganesh #utsav #latest #news #update

Dr. Prakash Kothari, a well-known sexologist in the country, has perhaps the most unique collection of Ganesh idols, coins and stamps. After checking every artwork in his collection, he has also received a certificate from the Archaeological Survey of India or a renowned archaeologist. He probably has the oldest Ganesh idol in the world in a private collection.

Dr. Kothari found this idol in Chor Bazaar about 10 years ago. She was a subtle idol of Ganesha sitting in a yoga posture. The left hand of this red terracotta statue has a modak and the right hand is raised in Abhay Mudra. Bracelets, legs and serpentine, the details of which are very subtle. Behind it is a hook, to which the chain will be attached. That is, it must have been used as a pendant.

A glimpse of Prakash Kothari’s collection

Dr. Department of History and Archeology, Marathwada University. S. B. Deshmukh speculated that it was from the Satvahana period and said that it was an idol near Godavari Bank in Paithan, Maharashtra. Thus, about two thousand years ago, this rare piece of Ganesha art measuring 6.4 cm in length and weighing 34.9 grams reached many places and hands in such a long period of history, reached the thief market of Mumbai and from there reached Dr. Kothari.

On the same day, a friend presented him with an 18th century Maratha painting of Ganesha, so he thought it was not a coincidence. Ganesha himself is coming to him. After this, he collected Ganesha works in various places. Some works were found in the thief market, some he bought at auction and some were presented to him by his loved ones after seeing his hobbies.

Second century seal

Dr. Kothari also got the ancient seal of Ganesha in the same way. ‘Jageshwar’ is written in Brahmi script on this seal of Central India. The red terracotta two-centimeter diameter seal weighs 2.89 grams. It also has an effect on Ganesha’s head, which symbolizes his being a deity. The registrar of these ancient and art treasures, Dr. O. P. Srivastava met the director of the Archaeological Survey of India, T.S. Ravi Shankar refers to the second century.

Other artwork

Dr. Kothari’s collection includes 7th century conical Ganesha from Maharashtra, 9th century Ganesha with sun and moon from Himachal Pradesh, 10th century Ganesha on Shivalinga in Tamil Nadu, 11th century bronze Ganesha from Bihar, enthroned Ganesha in Padmasana, North India, 14th century, Ganesha with Hanuman 13th century, four armed bronze Ganesha idols of Chola dynasty, 13th century, Kerala, 14th century, Tamil Nadu 15th century Vijayanagar century Ganesha idols.

Ganesh on the coin

Ganesh coins from the Peshwa period in Maharashtra are also in his collection. The collection includes various types of Ganesha including carvings, chariots, chowki, calendars, almanacs, puppets, postcards, ornaments, wedding invitations, medieval legal documents, swastikas, lamps, locks, keys and Sanskrit plates. Ganpati is also found on Indian postage stamps, Indonesian currency and Thai coins. In Datia Sansthan, postage stamps with the image of Ganesha were in circulation.