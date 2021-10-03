maharashtra news: Maharashtra doctors strike: More than 5000 resident doctors of 18 medical colleges on collective leave, hospitals in Maharashtra in crisis

Highlights Problems in State Government Medical Colleges in Maharashtra

More than 5,000 resident doctors went on collective leave

Patients wandering for treatment due to indefinite termination

Many surgeries were postponed and many were canceled

Mofid Khan, Mumbai

More than 5,000 resident doctors of 18 medical colleges in Maharashtra have gone on indefinite leave since Friday morning. The effect was seen in hospitals on the first day on Friday. The first day was troublesome for the patients as the doctors were not aware of this strike. OPD services remained closed in some major BMC hospitals, while they remained operational in some, but not completely. However, the BMC administration is prepared at its level to deal with it.

Resident doctors have been on indefinite leave since Friday morning to demand waiver of tuition fees, improvement in hostel conditions and so on. Although the resident doctors provide their services in the Emergency Department, ICU and Covid Ward, their services are not available in the OPD and the patients who come here have to suffer a lot.

Sat and waited for treatment

Many OPDs at Sion Hospital were closed, forcing patients to return unlicensed. Mohan Kamble, who had come from Mulund to Sion Hospital for foot dressing, was turned away by the staff inhumanely as the OPD was closed. Vimala Mishra, who reached Sion Hospital in the morning for treatment of her daughter, sat outside the OPD in the hope that some doctors would visit her daughter, but Vimala had to return by noon without any help. Many patients returned after seeing the OPD closed outside the hospital’s OPD building.

Here the doctor came after 12 at night

The effect of the doctor’s collective leave was also seen in KEM’s OPD department. Brijbhan Jaiswar from Samata Nagar, Kandivali, along with his wife, had come to the neuro department of KEM. Brijbhan said he had been in the hospital since morning, but the doctor came to the OPD after 12 at night. Dr. Praveen Bangar, AMO, KEM Hospital, said that as of noon on Friday, 2321 patients were seen in the OPD, while on a normal day, KEM Hospital has 5,000 patients in the OPD every day.

60 percent OPD

Dr. Ramesh Bharmal, Director, BMC Head Hospitals, said that all the senior doctors of the hospital have rendered their services in the OPD. During the day, in all major hospitals, only 60 percent of OPDs occur on a daily basis. In addition, all surgeries have been canceled except for emergencies.

Meeting to resolve

Dr. Dnyaneshwar Dhoble, President, Central Mard, said, “Since this morning, we have had a meeting with the Director of DMER, Secretary, Department of Health. They are verbally assuring our demands, but not in writing. He said the administration is trying to hold a meeting with Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and the CMO through video conferencing.

Doctor on Saturday collective leave

More than 5,000 resident doctors from state government medical colleges and hospitals, who serve day and night during the Corona period, will not be on duty from Friday. Resident doctors have asked to go on collective leave. Resident doctors have decided to go on strike as the government has not waived tuition fees. However, while going on collective leave, resident doctors will continue to serve in the Covid Ward, Emergency Ward and ICU Ward. The senior doctors of the hospital will provide their services in the OPD so that the patients do not have to face any problem.

The health education minister had promised to waive the fees in view of the services of the resident doctors and the educational losses incurred during the Kovid period. The president of Central Mard, Dr. Dnyaneshwar Dowle said that despite repeated letters, the government was not fulfilling its promise of fee waiver. Mard had held a meeting with the Directorate of Medical Education and Research two days ago.

The collective holiday will continue from October 1

Dr. Dowley said officers at the meeting were only giving verbal assurances, and no written assurances. He said that due to non-receipt of written assurance, all the resident doctors have unanimously decided to go on collective leave from 8 am on October 1. The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of the MARD organization. Patients will have no difficulty, so they will agitate while on duty in the emergency department, ICU and Covid ward.