maharashtra #news #narayan #rane #latest #news #update #narayan #rane #latest #news #update

Highlights Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday for making controversial statements against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On his arrest, Rane said that the Maharashtra government was scared of him, so they were doing it.

Currently, the dispute is between BJP against Shiv Sena and Center against the state.

Mumbai

After the arrest, Narayan Rane told India Today, “The Maharashtra government is scared of me. That’s why they’re doing it all. I didn’t say anything wrong. All I said was that if I was there, I would have given him (Uddhav Thackeray) a slap.

Narayan Rane News: Shiv Sena itself has lauded such attacks on Governor Koshyari.

Union Minister Narayan Rane also said that states cannot be affiliated with the central government. Not only that, he said, ‘Uddhav Thackeray’s son Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian are involved in this case. No arrests were made then. So why did you arrest me? This is completely wrong. ‘

The recent controversy is over Narayan Rane’s statement in which he said, ‘This is a Chief Minister who does not know the Independence Day of our country. If I was there, I would have slapped him under the ear. Narayan Rane is conducting Jan Ashirwad Yatra in different parts of Maharashtra. Recently his journey reached Mahad in Raigad. Narayan Rane made this statement while addressing the journalists here.