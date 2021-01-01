maharashtra news: Sharad Pawar called Congress Zamindar without land

The Congress is looking for the meaning of the statement of NCP President Sharad Pawar calling the Congress a ‘landless landlord’. The Congress feels that Pawar’s statement is premeditated and even though it is in power with the Congress in Maharashtra, it is trying to distance itself from it as part of some long-term strategy.

Rajya Sabha elections will be held on October 4 to fill the vacancy left by the death of Congress’ Rajiv Satav. Despite the open polls, the Congress fears that Pawar could cause chaos, as he did in the village head elections long ago. Pawar’s supporters had then voted against the official Congress candidate.

The Congress needs the support of the NCP in the Rajya Sabha

In political terms, the Congress is the 4th largest political party in Maharashtra and the 3rd largest government. In such a scenario, experienced leaders like Pawar are well aware that there can be no better time to suppress the Congress.

In a way, Pawar has signaled to the Congress leadership that the allies should be trusted before taking any decision in Maharashtra, because if elections are held for the Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress will have to win its candidate. NCP and Shiv Sena will also be needed.

The message of the party, the outsider has no ticket

In such a situation, Maharashtra Congress leaders think that Pawar can play a big game. Therefore, the leaders of Maharashtra have conveyed the message to the senior leaders of the party that the candidate should be from Maharashtra only and the party should not give tickets to outsiders. The names of Rajiv Shukla and Anand Sharma are being discussed as external candidates.

Congress sent Dalit leader to Rajya Sabha

Mukul Wasnik is one of the leading candidates for the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. Wasnik is one of the Gandhi family’s loyalists, but he is also one of the leaders of the G-23. Another objection to his name is that the Congress has made Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge the leader in the Rajya Sabha. Wasnik is also a Dalit. In such a situation, Congressmen in Maharashtra say how much representation will be given to Dalits in the party?

Congress has an idea. Due to the rise of religious bigotry, the ideology of the Congress is in trouble nowadays. Therefore, instead of making statements against the Congress, Pawar should fight the battle of ideology together under the banner of the Congress. Balasaheb Thorat, Congress leader

Role in saving the government

Another name for Milind Deora. Deora has a close relationship with Rahul Gandhi. He had been waiting a long time. In the last few years, there has been speculation that Milind will come closer to the BJP again. Rajni Patil also has a name. Rajni Patil is close to the Gandhi family.

The name of Avinash Pandey from Vidarbha has also come forward very fast as a Brahmin leader from Maharashtra. Avinash played a key role in saving Ashok Gehlot’s government in Rajasthan during Sachin Pilot’s rebellion.

Nirupam is Rahul Gandhi’s favorite

The name of former MP Sanjay Nirupam is also being discussed. Maharashtra has a large North Indian community, especially in Mumbai and the Congress does not have a large North Indian face. North Indian Congress leaders at the corporator and MLA level have left the party and joined the BJP.

Nirupam is known as Rahul Gandhi’s favorite and close leader, but Nirupam has been an opponent of the alliance government from the beginning, so his acceptance is questionable.