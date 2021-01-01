maharashtra news: Sharad Pawar Narayan Rane Latest News Update: Sharad Pawar Narayan Rane News

Highlights They are behaving according to their culture, said NCP president Sharad Pawar

On Tuesday, Narayan Rane was arrested in Maharashtra for his statements.

Rane had said – Who is this Chief Minister who does not know the Independence Day of our country, if I was there, I would have slapped him under the ear.

Mumbai

Reacting to Narayan Rane’s controversial statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar said that he was behaving according to his culture. On Tuesday, Narayan Rane was arrested for his statements.

When asked about this, NCP President Sharad Pawar said, “Narayan Rane is behaving according to his rites.” I don’t want to go into this case. I do not attach any importance to this matter.

The recent controversy is over Narayan Rane’s statement in which he said, ‘This is a Chief Minister who does not know the Independence Day of our country. If I was there, I would have slapped him under the ear. Narayan Rane is conducting Jan Ashirwad Yatra in different parts of Maharashtra. Recently his journey reached Mahad in Raigad. Narayan Rane made this statement while addressing the journalists here.

However, Rane said he would slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “I said I would have slapped them if I had been there,” he explained.

