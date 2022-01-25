Maharashtra PMC Bank will be part of Unity Small Finance Bank government approves merger and issued notification

PMC Bank merged with USFBL: Reserve Bank has made it clear that all the work of customers at all branches of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited will now be like Unity Small Finance Bank Limited.

The Government of India on Tuesday notified the merger of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited (PMC Bank) with Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL). The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said that all branches of PMC Bank will henceforth function as branches of USFBL. The Reserve Bank has made it clear that all the work of the customers at all the branches of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited will now be like Unity Small Finance Bank Limited.

Meanwhile, the central bank on Monday fined eight co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. Reserve Bank said on Associate Co-Operative Bank Ltd., Surat (Gujarat) for non-compliance of Master Directions on ‘Grant of Loans and Advances to Directors, Relatives and Firms/Institutions’ and ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ Four lakh rupees fine has been imposed. The RBI said that a fine of Rs one lakh has been imposed on Varachha Sahakari Bank Limited, Surat for violation of certain norms of the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on Mogveera Co-Operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai for non-compliance of certain instructions related to KYC norms. A monetary fine of Rs 2 lakh has also been imposed on Vasai Janata Sahakari Bank, Palghar. In addition, RBI has imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on Rajkot People’s Co-operative Bank, Rajkot for contravention of the directions on ‘Loans and Advances to Directors, Relatives and Firms/Institutions’.

A fine of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on the RBI on Bhadradri Co-operative Urban Bank. A fine of one lakh each has been imposed on Jammu Central Co-operative Bank Ltd., Jammu and Jodhpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Jodhpur for violation of certain norms.

RBI, however, said the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and does not question the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by banks with their respective customers.