Maharashtra rape case: Mumbai, after Ulhasnagar … Rape of 15 year old girl returning from Shirdi, accused arrested – Mumbai now Ulhasnagar shakes Minor girl returning from Shirdi raped

The case of rape of a 30-year-old girl at Sakinaka in Mumbai is still fresh. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl has been raped in Ulhasnagar, adjacent to Mumbai. Railway police have arrested the accused. According to information received, the girl was returning to Shirdi from her family. The accused allegedly raped her near Ulhasnagar railway station.Meanwhile, the Kalyan Railway Police has registered a case and arrested the accused. The accused, identified as Shrikant Gaikwad, has been booked under the Poxo Act. Investigation revealed that the victim girl was talking to her friends near Ulhasnagar railway station. Meanwhile, the accused reached there with a hammer and fled away, frightening his friends. He then raped her.

According to information received, the victim was living with her grandmother in Ulhasnagar. Railway CP Kaiser Khalid said, ‘The 15-year-old girl returned from Shirdi and reached Ulhasnagar around 9 am. He was on the skywalk with his friends. The accused took the victim’s friends away with a hammer on the skywalk. After this, the victim was abducted and taken to the railway quarters which is being demolished. There she was raped. The victim was there all night. In the morning he called a man. It was later learned that the incident took place in the railway area. Seeing this, Kalyan Railway filed a case and started investigation.

Reporting the incident, the CP of Railways said, ‘After this, an investigation was conducted on the basis of the information of the accused and we nabbed the suspect. It was later revealed that he was the accused. The victim has undergone a medical examination. The forensic team has also inspected the scene. It is learned that the accused has already committed some offenses and has been booked. After the Shakti Mill case, a patrol was set up in a secluded area of ​​Mumbai. The same will be done here.

Railways CP Kaiser Khalid said, “The accused has been arrested within hours of receiving information about the incident. The help of NGOs has also been sought. It will also try to bring the victim to justice as soon as possible. Along with the Poxo Act, the accused have also been charged with rape. 350 pools come under GRP. It is not possible to be present everywhere. CCTVs have been installed. We are arranging lighting everywhere. We have also used RPF.