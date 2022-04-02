Business

Maharashtra records 130 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Maharashtra records 130 COVID-19 cases, two deaths
Written by admin
Maharashtra records 130 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Maharashtra records 130 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Covid 19 Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 130 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, which took its case tally to 78,74,277 and death toll to 1,47,787, a health department official said.

The deaths took place in Bhiwandi in Thane district near Mumbai and Sangli, he added.

So far, 77,25,553 people have been discharged post recovery, including 102 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 937 active cases, the official said.

Nandurbar, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts have zero active cases.

The health department data showed that the recovery rate in the state was 98.11 per cent.

The examination of 32,707 samples in the last 24 hours took the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted so far to 7,94,53,522.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures: Total cases 78,74,277; fresh cases: 130; death toll 1,47,787; recoveries 77,25,553; active cases 937; total tests 7,94,53, 522.


#Maharashtra #records #COVID19 #cases #deaths

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap XYZ filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies Filmy4wap
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare 1337x
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2
READ Also  Pandemic changed the world of horse auctions

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment