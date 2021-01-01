Maharashtra records 13,659 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily spike in nearly three months-India News , GadgetClock

Maharashtra records 13,659 new COVID-19 instances, lowest daily spike in nearly three months-India News , GadgetClock



In the meantime, state capital Mumbai reported 866 recent instances on Saturday pushing the cumulative whole to 710,807. Presently, there are as many as 16,135 energetic instances in the town

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 13,659 new COVID-19 instances, lowest since 10 March, and 300 deaths.

The caseload in the state elevated to 58,19,224 and toll to 99,512, the well being division mentioned.

The state reported lower than 20,000 instances on the consecutive sixth day on Saturday. On 10 March, the state had reported precisely the identical variety of daily instances – 13,659 – which started rising afterwards.

The cumulative demise determine has been rising by over 700 on daily foundation for greater than a fortnight with previous fatalities, not recorded earlier, being added.

As many as 21,776 sufferers have been discharged from hospitals in the course of the day, pushing the variety of recovered instances to 55,28,834.

There are 1,88,027 energetic COVID-19 instances now. The COVID-19 restoration fee improved to 95.01 p.c from 94.86 p.c a day in the past, whereas the fatality fee was 1.71 p.c.

As many as 2,40,088 folks have been examined for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the variety of samples examined thus far to three,62,71,483.

There are 14,00,052 folks in house quarantine whereas 7,093 are in institutional quarantine.

Of the 300 deaths reported on Saturday, 211 occurred in the final 48 hours and 89 in the final week.

Additionally, 1,088 deaths that had taken place earlier than the final week have been straight included in the cumulative figures.

Mumbai reported 863 new instances and 29 deaths, taking its case tally to 7,09,857 and the toll to 14,951.

The broader Mumbai division, together with satellite tv for pc cities, reported 2,792 infections and 38 deaths, pushing the caseload to fifteen,46,074 and the toll to twenty-eight,228.

The Nashik division reported 1,379 instances, and 38 deaths of which 14 deaths occurred in Ahmednagar district adopted by 12 in Nashik metropolis and 10 in rural elements of Nashik.

The Pune division registered 3,442 instances, 1,348 of them in Satara district. The division additionally reported 54 deaths, of which 18 have been in rural elements of Pune and 10 in Pune metropolis. One other 17 deaths have been reported in Satara district.

The Kolhapur division reported 3,586 instances, together with 1,095 in Kolhapur district. The division additionally reported 104 deaths, of which 45 have been reported from rural elements of Kolhapur, 17 from Sangli, 15 from Ratnagiri and 13 every from Kolhapur metropolis and Sindhudurg.

The Aurangabad division recorded 371 infections whereas the Latur division added 843 instances.

The Akola division’s caseload went up by 773, whereas 473 instances have been reported in Nagpur division.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows:

Optimistic instances 58,19,224; new instances 13,659, demise toll 99,512; recoveries 55,28,834; energetic instances 1,88,027; exams 3,62,71,483.