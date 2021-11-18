maharashtra ssc board exam 2022: Maharashtra SSC board exam 2022: Registration for Maharashtra board 10th exam starts, how to apply – Registration for Maharashtra board ssc exam 2022 starts from today, learn how to apply

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has started registration for Maharashtra Board SSC or Class 10th Examination 2022 (Maharashtra Board SSC Examination 2022). Students can register for the exam by visiting the official website of the board mahahsscboard.in. The last date for registration for Maharashtra Board 10th Exam 2022 is 9th December.State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, “Applications for the 10th examination to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in 2022 will be taken online on mahahsscboard.in from November 18.” Keep checking MSBSHSE’s official website to get more updates about Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022.

How to register for Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Board Exam 2022



Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in all the information requested in the application.

Step 4: Submit your application fee.

Step 5: Submit the application after thorough verification and then take a print out of the application confirmation page.

This year, the Maharashtra Board did not conduct SSC and Class XII examinations on the background of Kovid-19 contagious disease. The results were prepared using alternative assessment criteria considering the performance of the students in the previous examinations. This year 15,70,996 students of class X have passed. 83,262 students have got 90% marks and above. 957 students have scored 100% marks in the examination. This year, the girls have won in the 10th result. The pass percentage of girls is 99.96 percent. At the same time, the pass percentage of children is 99.95.

Speaking of Class XII, this year the result of Maharashtra Board for Class XII is 99.63 percent. The results are 99.45 per cent for science, 99.83 per cent for arts, 99.81 per cent for commerce and 98.8 per cent for MCVC.