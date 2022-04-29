Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: Find Out When Maharashtra Board’s 10th, 12th Result Will Be Announced – Maharashtra SSC HSC Result 2022 Will Be Announced Soon Check Updates on mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC, XII students are now waiting for their results. Result of Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 final examination (Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022) is expected soon. The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSHSEB) conducted the SSC examination from March 15 to April 18 and for 12th standard students from March 4 to April 7. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to share a list of websites on social media to check the date and time and results.First go to the official website mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the link of SSC or HSC for which you want to see the result given on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the roll number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen, check it now.

Step 5: Print it out for the future.

Last year, the result of class X was first, then the result of class XII was announced. In particular, the results were based on an alternative assessment plan. This year, the board exam was conducted on 25% less syllabus. More than 30 lakh students had registered for the final exams of 10th and 12th.

The 10th class examinations were held as per the schedule but the schedule of some 12th class papers had to be changed. Earlier, examinations for the second and third language subjects on March 5 and 7 were held on April 5 and 7.

MP board results soon

We are eagerly awaiting the results of the 10th and 12th exams of the MP Board. According to the information, the results of the 10th and 12th exams of the MP Board (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022) will be announced soon. However, the board has not yet announced an official date.

