Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: Maharashtra Board’s 10th, 12th Result will be published on this website – List of websites for checking Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 Scorecard

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSHSEB) will soon announce the results of Maharashtra Board’s 10th i.e. SSC (SSC) and 12th HSC (HSC) examinations (Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022). Students appearing for the examination can go to the official website of the board mahahsscboard.in and view their results.For the convenience of the students, the board has released a list of four websites, not one or two, on which the students will be able to view the results. Let’s see the list of those websites.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2022 will be published on these websites



1- mahahsscboard.in

2-msbshse.co.in

3- mh-ssc.ac.in

4-mahresult.nic.in

The date and time of the Maharashtra Board’s decision will be announced in advance. It is learned that Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad may announce the results. Last year students had to enter roll number and mother’s name in the admission card to see the result.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 will be able to check the results with these steps



Step 1- Students first visit the board’s official website.

Step 2- A link to the 10th and 12th results will appear on the home page of the website.

Step 3- Click on the results link.

Step 3- Now enter your roll number and mother’s name to check the student result.

Step 4- Fill in all the details and check your result.

Step 5- Print the result sheet.