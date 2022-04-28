Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Maharashtra’s 10th and 12th results will soon be available on these websites.

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSHSEB) will soon release SSC (SSC) i.e. 10th and HSC (HSC) i.e. 12th final examination results (Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2022). Students will be notified in advance of the result. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will announce the results. Students will be able to view the results by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Board mahahsscboard.in. To view the results (Maharashtra 10th, 12th results 2022), students have to use their roll number and mother’s name.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 will be able to check the results with these steps

Step 1- To view the results of 12th and 10th grade students, first visit the official website of the board.

Step 2- Click on the 10th or 12th class results link on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Then enter your roll number and mother’s name.

Step 4- After entering the roll number, submit the details and check your result.

Step 5The result will be displayed on the screen. Download it now.

Step 6- Download the result and print it out.

Results of Maharashtra 10th, 12th 2022 will be published on these websites



1- mahahsscboard.in

2-msbshse.co.in

3- mh-ssc.ac.in

4-mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board 10th Exam (Maharashtra Board 10th Exam 2022) was held from 15th March to 18th April, while 12th Exam (Maharashtra Board 10th Exam 2022) was held from 4th March to 7th April.