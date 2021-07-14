Maharashtra ssc results 2021 will declare by end of week latest updates

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: The work of preparing the result of Maharashtra 10th board examination is in the final stage. Around 16 lakh students had registered to appear in the tenth examination.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education may release the 10th result soon in the next few days. Students will be able to check the result by visiting the official website https://www.mahresult.nic.in. Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said in an interview that the Maharashtra Board can release the class 10th result by July 15. However, till now the Maharashtra Education Board has not announced the result date. Around 16 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra class 10th exam.

This time the Maharashtra government did not conduct the class 10th and 12th examinations of Maharashtra Board keeping in mind the corona epidemic. The work of preparing the result of the students on the basis of internal assessment is in the final stage. This year’s homework in the evaluation of class 10th students has been done on the basis of oral performance and marks of class 9th examination.

Keep an eye on these websites for the result

Students waiting for Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2021 should note that after the declaration of results, they will be able to check their results on the Maharashtra result portal, mahresult.nic.in. Other updates related to the result will also be released on the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahasscboard.in. Therefore, students keep checking these websites continuously for every information related to their result.

