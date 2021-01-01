Maharashtra’s daily COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for first time since end of March-India News , GadgetClock



Mumbai: The quantity of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the general rely to 54,05,068, the well being division stated.

This was the bottom single-day tally since 30 March when the state had reported 27,918 infections.

Based on a well being division assertion, 516 COVID-19 deaths have been additionally reported, which took the quantity of fatalities because of the respiratory illness to 82,486.

Of the overall deaths, 289 occurred over the previous 48 hours, whereas 227 fatalities passed off final week, however have been added to the toll on Monday, it stated.

The assertion stated 48,211 sufferers have been discharged from hospitals throughout the day, pushing the quantity of recovered cases to 48,74,582.

The state is now left with 4,45,495 energetic cases.

Mumbai metropolis reported 1,232 new cases, taking its tally to six,89,062, whereas 48 new deaths pushed the toll to 14,272, it stated.

The COVID-19 restoration price of the state stood at 90.19 %, whereas the loss of life price was 1.53 %, the assertion stated.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Constructive cases – 54,05,068; new cases – 26,616; deaths – 82,486; discharged – 48,74,582; energetic cases – 4,45,495; individuals examined thus far – 3,13,38,407.