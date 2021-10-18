Mahatma Gandhi criticize Savarkar despite being described as a hero Reason Behind

Mahatma Gandhi once praised Veer Savarkar a lot. He was called a brave patriot. Along with this, he had taken a dig at Savarkar for divisive policies. Vikram Sampath writes in his book Echoes from a Forgotten Past, 1883–1924 that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s younger brother Narayan Damodar Savarkar took a shocking step in 1920. He wrote a letter to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was very opposed to his brother’s ideology. The first of six letters was written on January 18, 1920. In this, he had sought help and advice regarding the release of his two elder brothers from jail under the scheme of government amnesty.

Narayan Savarkar wrote in his letter that yesterday (January 17) I received information from the Government of India that the Savarkar brothers have not been included in those who are being released. In such a situation, it is now clear that the Indian government will not release them. In his letter, he had sought suggestions from Mahatma Gandhi as to what could be done next in such circumstances. The letter is mentioned on page 384 of the 19th volume of the Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi.

This letter of Narayan Savarkar was answered by Mahatma Gandhi on 25 January 1920, in which he had advised to prepare a petition for grant of relief, in which it should be clarified through facts that the crime committed by your brother was purely political. . He also wrote in his reply that he is proceeding in this matter in his own way. This answer given by Gandhi can also be found in the 19th edition of the Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi.

Two months after this letter, Savarkar filed a petition requesting royal clemency. Where he thanked the British government for releasing hundreds of prisoners and said that he and his brother should also be granted pardon, this petition was filed on 30 March 1920.

On 26 May 1920, Mahatma Gandhi wrote in the weekly magazine ‘Young India’ that on my part, I ask the Viceroy that my name should also be included in the political opponents, because it will be right for the safety of the public and according to your decision. He further wrote that I want this to be applied to every person who is facing an offense against the state or imprisonment under a particular law or restriction on freedom.

In his article, MK Gandhi also thanked the Indian and provincial governments for the clemency granted to some prisoners. Here he wrote that thanks to the government for giving pardon to some criminals, but here I would like to mention the Savarkar brothers, who were not acquitted. He wrote that both of these brothers have accepted that their views are political, they are not influenced by any revolutionary ideology. He has also said that if he is released, he would like to work under the Reform Act, as the Savarkar brothers believe that reform is necessary to make India politically competent.

He wrote that the Savarkar brothers clearly say that they do not want freedom from British connections, but they believe that India can make its future golden with the help of the British. Therefore, I request that till there is complete proof that the Savarkar brothers are a threat to the State, they should be released. He wrote that both the brothers have served long sentences in the form of imprisonment, their body weight has reduced significantly. This part of Mahatma Gandhi’s article can also be read at Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi, Volume 20, page 368.

Mahatma Gandhi, during his imprisonment, had a good opinion for the Savarkar brothers, which was clearly visible in his writings. On 18 May 1921, Mahatma Gandhi wrote in the edition of Young India that the talents of the Savarkar brothers should be used for public welfare. He wrote that if the government does not wake up, India will continue to face the danger of losing its two loyal sons. He wrote that a brother I know very well, I had the privilege of meeting him in London. He is brave and intelligent as well as a patriot. He wrote that the disgusting form of the system which I have seen, he had seen it before me. He is in Andaman these days because of his undying love for India.

Gandhi did not agree with Savarkar’s violent methods. When Savarkar was recognized as a Hindutva ideologue, here Mahatma Gandhi did not back down in his criticism. In 1942 at the meeting of the All India Congress Committee in Bombay, Gandhi said that demanding the division of a living organism is like asking for its life, it is a call for war. He had said that Congress cannot be a party of brother murder or war. Gandhi had said that I do not represent the part of Hindus who believe in the doctrine of the sword of Dr. Munje (Dr. Balkrishna Shivram Munje) and Savarkar, who try to keep Muslims under Hindutva domination. Despite disagreeing with the ideology, Gandhi had said that the Savarkar brothers should be released from jail.

In 1937, when Shankarrao Dev asked Gandhi about the allegation made during a speech by Tatyasaheb Kelkar in 1925 that Gandhi had not signed the memorial for the release of Savarkar, Gandhi replied that It was completely unnecessary. According to Gandhi, after the enactment of the new Acts, the government was bound to release Savarkar and the same thing happened, he had said that we have differences of opinion on some basic things but I am not about his captive. I think

For your information, let us tell you that Savarkar was released from Ratnagiri Jail in 1924 on the condition that he would stay in Ratnagiri district, he could not go beyond the limits of the district without the permission of the government. During this time he was not allowed to engage in political activities in public or private. These restrictions were imposed for five years, which could be extended further at the end of the time.

There is no publicly available literature to suggest that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had filed a mercy petition with the British Government on the request of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was in South Africa when the first two petitions were filed. Later, he had advised Savarkar’s younger brother to file a petition, but that too when he sought Gandhi’s advice for help.