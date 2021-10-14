Mahatma Gandhi great grandson and Veer Savarkar grandson came face to face at Jallianwala Bagh, fiercely debated

In this debate held on news channel Aaj Tak, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi said that don’t lie, it was not Jallianwala Bagh, there was violence in Chauri Chaura.

There has been a lot of debate between Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson and Veer Savarkar’s grandson on the issue of Jallianwala Bagh. Veer Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar said that after the Jallianbala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, Gandhiji withdrew the Satyagraha and apologized to the British government and said that the Indian people did a shameful act during the Gujarat riots. Some British soldiers were killed in this incident.

Ranjit Savarkar said that all the revolutionaries were released between 1918 and 1921, only Savarkar was released in 1924, so what was the benefit to Savarkar, he was kept locked up for 27 years.

On this, Tushar Gandhi said that what Ranjit is saying about Gandhi apologizing to the British and withdrawing the movement is a case of Chauri-Chaura in the history of UP. In Chauri-Chaura, a village in UP, policemen were burnt to death by a mob at a police post. When Bapu came to know about this incident, he was shocked and he called it shameful and because of this incident, Bapu withdrew the movement.

Tushar Gandhi said that if you can read history, you must read it, it was about Chauri Chaura, it was not about Jallianwala Bagh.

Let us tell you that these days there is a debate in the country about Veer Savarkar. In fact, in a program, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Savarkar had written a mercy petition to the British at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi.

After his statement, there was rhetoric in the political corridors. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that if it continues like this, then one day these people will replace Mahatma Gandhi and make Savarkar the father of the nation.

On this statement of Owaisi, Veer Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar had said that a country like India cannot have only one Father of the Nation. There are thousands of people who have been forgotten in the fight for freedom.

Ranjit Savarkar said that the concept of ‘Father of the Nation’ is not acceptable to him. No one is demanding that Veer Savarkar be called ‘Father of the Nation’ as this concept itself is not acceptable.”