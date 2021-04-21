Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Date, history significance and all you need to know

Mahavir Jayanti is probably the most auspicious day for Jains. The day is widely known the world over by the Jain neighborhood in reminiscence of the final non secular instructor of Jainism. It takes place in March or April, as per the Gregorian calendar. It additionally marks the thirteenth day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This 12 months, it is going to be held on April 25.

On this auspicious competition, a procession is carried out with the idol of Lord Mahavira referred to as the Rath Yatra. Devotees additionally go to temples, worship Lord Mahavir learn non secular rhymes, search his blessings for a wholesome and affluent life, and indulge within the variety of charity work so as to give again to society and simply do good.

Mahavir Jayanti 2021: History and significance

Lord Mahavir is taken into account the founding father of Jainism. He was born in 599 BC, at Kshatriyakund, Bihar, on the thirteenth day of the brilliant half of the moon, within the month of Chaitra. He was the twenty fourth and the final Tirthankar (educating god who preaches dharma).

He was born to King Siddartha and queen Trisala, Mahavir was named Vardhaman by his mother and father. He was born right into a royal household, however royalty and the luxurious life didn’t please him. He was in fixed search of interior peace and spirituality.

In his early years, Vardhaman developed a deep curiosity within the core beliefs of Jainism and began meditating. On the age of 30, he renounced the throne and his household to search non secular reality. He led a lifetime of an ascetic and for greater than twelve years he practiced rigorous penance and profound austerity earlier than attaining ‘Kevala Jnana’ or omniscience.

Ideas of Lord Mahavira:

In accordance to Mahavira, to dwell a righteous life one ought to comply with the next rules:

Nonviolence (Ahimsa) inflicting no hurt to the dwelling beings

Truthfulness (Satya) to converse the reality

Non-stealing (Asteya) not to possess issues that don’t belong to you

Chastity (Bramacharya) not to take pleasure in sensual pleasures

Non-attachment (Aparigraha) not to get hooked up to materials issues.

His teachings are the primary pillars of Jainism, often known as ‘Jain Agamas’.

