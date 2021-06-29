Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an affair with these Bollywood beauties!

New Delhi. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has a worldwide fan following. Dhoni has retired from international cricket. But the fans still love him as much. Under his captaincy, Dhoni has won many titles for many India. Apart from cricket, Dhoni also makes a lot of headlines due to his personal life. He is married to Sakshi Rawat. They both have a daughter, Jeeva. But do you know that before marrying Sakshi, Dhoni’s name was associated with many beauties.

rai lakshmi

Actress Raai Laxmi has worked in many South films. It is said that in the year 2008, he met Mahendra Singh Dhoni. After which the news of the linkup of both started coming. However, the two had a breakup shortly after. The reason for their breakup was never revealed. But in an interview, Rai Laxmi had called her relationship with Dhoni the biggest mistake. She said, ‘I have started to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is such a stain or a mark that will not go away for a long time.’

Deepika Padukone

The name of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is also included in this list. In Deepika’s early career, her name was associated with many people. There were also reports of her affair with cricketer Yuvraj Singh. But before Yuvraj, his name was associated with Dhoni. Both were seen together on several occasions. It is said that Dhoni sacrificed his long hair only at the behest of Deepika.

Asin

South’s popular actress Asin is now enjoying her married life. But there was a time when his name was also associated with Dhoni. Both were spotted together several times. Both were also seen together on the semi-final day of the 2010 IPL season. However, his relationship with Asin also did not last long and both of them broke up. After that Dhoni married Sakshi.



#Mahendra #Singh #Dhoni #affair #Bollywood #beauties