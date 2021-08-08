Mahendra Singh Dhoni picks up equity partnership in HomeLane – Captain Cool

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, popularly known as Captain Cool, is a great cricketer. After retiring from cricket, he is now trying his hand in business as well. At present, he is associated with many types of businesses including organic farming.

Now Mahendra Singh Dhoni has bought stake in home interior company Homelane. Homelane is a 7 year old company. The headquarter of the company is in Bangalore. According to a statement issued by the company on Monday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Homelon have entered into a strategic partnership for three years. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will also join the company’s board as an equity partner of Homelane. He will also be the brand ambassador of the company. However, the share of Captain Cool has not been disclosed.

Dhoni is the first celebrity to join Homelane: The company has said in its statement that under this partnership, Dhoni will have his own stake in Homelane and he is the first celebrity to join the company. The company says that it is planning to add 25 new two-tier and three-tier cities to the network in the next two years. An investment of Rs 100 crore will be made on this expansion programme.

Dhoni is among the top-10 celebrities of the country: According to the report of TAM edex, despite retirement, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among the top 10 celebrities to promote. The company says the partnership with Dhoni will help Homelane expand and connect with customers.

Homelane was established in 2014: Homelane, which provides home interiors and other types of interior services, was established in 2014. The company has so far raised funding of more than Rs 450 crore. A total of 12 investors have invested in the company so far. This includes investors like Sequoia Capital India, Pidilite Industries Limited, JSW Ventures, FJ Labs. Homelane has also acquired Capricoast and Howup.

Dhoni is also associated with these companies: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings, is also associated with many other companies. It also includes Khatabook, Sportsfit World Pvt Ltd, Sports Marketing and Management Company Reeti Sports. In 2016, Dhoni also launched the lifestyle brand SEVEN.





