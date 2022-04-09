Mahesh Babu reacts on rumors of his Bollywood debut, says- I don’t need to do Hindi films | Superstar Mahesh Babu’s strong reply on rumors of Bollywood debut – ‘I don’t need to do Hindi films’

SS Rajamouli with Baahubali has brought such a tremendous trend of pan India films, which has blurred the line between film industry of all languages. Especially the popularity of South’s cinema has increased tremendously. Therefore, many Bollywood actors are now seen in South cinema and many South actors are also seen in Hindi cinema and many are preparing for their debut.

In such a situation, when superstar Mahesh Babu was questioned about debuting in Bollywood, the actor flatly refused. “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can only do Telugu films and it will be seen all over the world – this is what is happening right now,” he said.

Mahesh Babu will currently be seen in the film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Pata’. The film is directed by Parashuram Petla and will hit the theaters on May 12.

There was also talk of him doing a Hollywood film in the past, on which the superstar paused and said that I do not know about any Hollywood project nor am I a part of any project.

Let me tell you, Mahesh Babu’s next film will be with SS Rajamouli. At present, not much has been disclosed on this, but Mahesh Babu said that, I am very excited to do a film with Rajamouli.

Earlier in the day, praising Rajamouli’s work on RRR, Mahesh had earlier tweeted, “#RRR EPIC!! The scale, the magnificence visuals, the music & the emotions.. unimaginable, breathtaking & simply amazing! Scenes like these in the film Where you forget yourself and immerse yourself in the cinematic experience. Only a master storyteller can do that! So proud sir!!”

