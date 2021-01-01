Mahesh Babu: South superstar Mahesh Babu is sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff for advertising. It will be a double dose of action.
Advertisement by Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff
Check out this post on Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff have already shot an advertisement, which will be on air soon. It’s no secret that both Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff are huge fans.
On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in ‘Baagi 3’. After this, he will also appear in ‘Hiropanti 2’ and ‘Ganapath’. Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Nikevavaru. After this, his upcoming film is ‘Sarkaru Wari Paath’.
#Mahesh #Babu #South #superstar #Mahesh #Babu #sharing #screen #space #Bollywood #superstar #Tiger #Shroff #advertising #double #dose #action
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.