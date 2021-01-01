Mahesh Babu: South superstar Mahesh Babu is sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff for advertising. It will be a double dose of action.

Earlier, it was reported that the advertisement of Southern superstar Mahesh Babu will be coming soon. In which Ranveer Kapoor will also appear. But now news is coming that Tiger Shroff will replace Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh in this advertisement. According to the report, Southern film superstar Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in a mouth freshener commercial with Tiger Shroff.

Advertisement by Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff

Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff have already shot an advertisement, which will be on air soon. It’s no secret that both Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff are huge fans.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in ‘Baagi 3’. After this, he will also appear in ‘Hiropanti 2’ and ‘Ganapath’. Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Nikevavaru. After this, his upcoming film is ‘Sarkaru Wari Paath’.

