Mahesh Babu Tiger Shroff Advertising Video Viral: Mahesh Babu And Tiger Shroff Advertising Video Viral

There is no doubt that Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff are one of the most talented actors in the film industry. While Mahesh is a well-known name in the southern film industry, Tiger has created a special place in Bollywood. Now what if they both appear together on screen? Not surprisingly, but it happened for an ad.

In fact, earlier, a teaser of a famous mouth freshener ad was released which featured a glimpse of Mahesh and Tiger. Fans were very excited to see this. Now its full video has been released.



North and south stars meet

Watching two well-known superstars from the North and South together in this 1 minute video is nothing short of a feast for fans. People are getting different comments after watching the video.



What did people say?

One user wrote, ‘After watching this, I think Tiger and Mahesh should do a film together.’ At the same time, another user wrote, ‘Superstar Mahesh Babu is waiting to enter Bollywood.’ Another wrote, ‘God stood up. Both are observant and strong.

Both artists have a strong fan base

Both Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff are huge fans. On the work front, Tiger was last seen in ‘Baagi 3’. Now he will be seen in films like ‘Hiropanti 2’ and ‘Ganapat’. At the same time, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in ‘Sarileru Nikevavaru’, will now be seen in ‘Sarkaru Wari Paath’.