Mahesh Babu Tiger Shroff Advertising Video Viral: Mahesh Babu And Tiger Shroff Advertising Video Viral
North and south stars meet
Watching two well-known superstars from the North and South together in this 1 minute video is nothing short of a feast for fans. People are getting different comments after watching the video.
What did people say?
One user wrote, ‘After watching this, I think Tiger and Mahesh should do a film together.’ At the same time, another user wrote, ‘Superstar Mahesh Babu is waiting to enter Bollywood.’ Another wrote, ‘God stood up. Both are observant and strong.
Both artists have a strong fan base
Both Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff are huge fans. On the work front, Tiger was last seen in ‘Baagi 3’. Now he will be seen in films like ‘Hiropanti 2’ and ‘Ganapat’. At the same time, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in ‘Sarileru Nikevavaru’, will now be seen in ‘Sarkaru Wari Paath’.
#Mahesh #Babu #Tiger #Shroff #Advertising #Video #Viral #Mahesh #Babu #Tiger #Shroff #Advertising #Video #Viral
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.