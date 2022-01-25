Mahesh Babu Vs Ranbir Kapoor to fight for Lord Ram’s role | Mahesh Babu Vs Ranbir Kapoor to play Ram in Ramayana

tales of three ages Dangal and Chhichhore fame Nitesh Tiwari will direct this film and the budget of the film has been kept above 500 crores. Madhu Mantena recently announced in an interview that he is trying to create his own mythological verse. That’s why this episode of these three films started from Ramayana and reached Kalyug through Mahabharata. In this Mytho verse, stories of three eras will be shown. And efforts will also be made that its starcast does not change. That is, only the characters will change and not the faces. If this happens, then it will be the most memorable project in the history of Hindi cinema. movie not left If Mahesh Babu does not leave this film, then it will be his Hindi film debut. The fans were so excited that even the posters of Mahesh Babu started making. But then there were reports that Mahesh Babu left the film for a grand project of SS Rajamouli. Now the latest reports say that Mahesh Babu is also taking full interest in this project. Ranbir Kapoor also showing interest To bring this 3D Ramayana on screen, Nitesh Tiwari needed such an actor who could give his full time to this film. He sees all those qualities in Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor who is currently busy wrapping up the shooting of Luv Ranjan’s film, is showing full interest in this film. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir has been offered a fee of 75 crores for this film. READ Also Raj Kapoor Wife Krishna Malhotra Lift Her Ghunghat To See Ashok Kumar On Wedding Actor Reaction On It --> -->

Sita and Draupadi

Talking about Deepika Padukone, first she will play the role of Sita in this film and after that she will prepare to play the role of Draupadi. However, the announcement of Draupadi has been done only on Diwali of 2019. But Madhu Mantena clarified that Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Sita first as the preparations for the film based on Ramayana have been completed.

Kriti Sanon Vs Deepika Padukone

Significantly, Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Sita in Aadipurush. That is, there will be a direct comparison on screen with Sita avatar of Deepika Padukone and Sita avatar of Kriti Sanon. Now how much difference and how much time will be there between these two characters of these two films, one has to wait.

Prabhas Vs Ranbir Kapoor

On the other hand, South Superstar Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Ram in Aadipurush. So if Ranbir Kapoor says yes to Nitesh Tiwari’s film, then he will have to take a direct fight with Prabhas. While Prabhas has established himself as the king of period films with Baahubali, this will be Ranbir Kapoor’s first mythological period film.

Saif Ali Khan Vs Hrithik Roshan

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will compete in the characters of Ravana. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are also going to compete face to face in Vikram Vedha. While Saif Ali Khan is a seasoned player of negative characters, this will be the first negative experience for Hrithik Roshan.

