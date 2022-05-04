Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bridegroom Taking 100 Viagra Pills’ Dialogue in Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer Sparks Debate on Social Media



On May 2, the long-awaited trailer of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, starring superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, was released. The trailer received over 25 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking a record. While the trailer, as a whole ups the ante, an adult dialogue, an innuendo, and a couple of double-meaning dialogues didn’t sit well with the Telugu audience. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu’s Swag Is Unmissable in This Action Comedy Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video).

Toward the end of the trailer, Mahesh Babu says something that not only sexualizes the context but also means something that doesn’t fit the native Telugu barrier. “It’s like a bridegroom taking 100 Viagra pills and waiting for the first night, you guys knocked on his door at the right time”, the dialogue means, which could be considered an adult one. Mahesh says this dialogue is to show that he has been desperate to finish off the rowdies, which sexualizes the entire situation. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny: Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Dance Their Hearts Out in This Addictive Track (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Below:

In another scene, Mahesh’s innuendo during a serious situation has also sparked debate. While some viewers have no complaints about the hero’s dialogues, the majority of others did not expect this from Mahesh, who has always maintained dignity, even in his films. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ directed by Parasuram Petla will hit the screens on May 12.

