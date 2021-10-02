Mahesh Manjrekar announces Godse film: Godse announces film on Gandhi Jayanti:

Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar has announced a film titled ‘Godse’ on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. He has released the teaser poster of the film on social media. Mahesh Manjrekar has also shared a post with this teaser poster. He wrote in his post that happy birthday in the most different way! Get ready to see a story that no one has ever dared to tell before!

Along with Mahesh Manjrekar, producer Sandeep Singh and director Raj Shandilya are also coming together in the film. ‘Godse’ is the third film to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar for Legend Studio. Earlier, he was making films called ‘Swatantraveer Savarkar’ and ‘White’. The film could hit the floors in late 2022 next year.



The audience will decide who is right and who is wrong

Mahesh Manjrekar has shared a teaser poster of the movie ‘Godse’ from his Instagram account. It read, ‘Happy birthday Bapu, your Nathuram Godse.’ At the same time, Mahesh Manjrekar wrote in his post that, ‘The story of Nathuram Godse is very close to my heart. It takes courage to make a film like this. I have always believed in telling difficult topics and storytelling without compromise. People don’t know much about Godse. People only know that they assassinated Gandhi. We don’t want to save anyone or speak against anyone while telling their story. Who is right and who is wrong depends on the audience.



An untold story must be told

Speaking about the film, Sandeep Singh said, “When I was making my first film, I was thinking of the story of Nathuram Godse. It is an untold story that should be brought before cinema lovers. There are many versions of Godse and Gandhiji that people know. The idea is to show this story and bring to the fore the cinematic production of forgotten people for today’s generation.

People love to know Nathuram Godse

Commenting on the film, Raj Shandilya said, “Over the years, people have shown interest in learning about Nathuram Godse. At the same time, we now live in a society where freedom of speech and different perspectives and ideas are promoted. I am looking forward to working with Sandeep Singh and Mahesh Manjrekar. I am sure this is a project that I will be proud of.