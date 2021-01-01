Mahesh Manjrekar Bladder Cancer: Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for bladder cancer, find out what the situation is now – Dabangg actor Mahesh Manjrekar underwent bladder cancer surgery and is now recovering

A shocking news has come out about popular Hindi and Marathi film actor Mahesh Manjrekar. It is being said that the actor has recently undergone surgery. A few days ago, Mahesh Manjrekar was diagnosed with bladder cancer, after which doctors asked him for surgery.

According to a report in our correspondent Times of India, Mahesh Manjrekar underwent the surgery 10 days ago at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Mahesh Manjrekar is fine now and has returned home from the hospital. His condition is also improving.



Apart from Marathi films, Mahesh Manjrekar has acted in many Hindi films, including ‘Wanted’, ‘Ready’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Zinda’, ‘Musafir’ and ‘Kante’. He has remained not only an actor but also a director and singer. Mahesh Manjrekar also directed films like ‘Me’, ‘Vastav’, ‘Nidan’ and ‘Vastav’.

