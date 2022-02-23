Mahesh Manjrekar booked under POCSO act for filming vulgar scenes with children | Case filed against Mahesh Manjrekar for filming obscene scenes with children

News oi – Trisha Gaur

A case has been registered against famous director Mahesh Manjrekar under the POCSO Act. Mahesh Manjrekar is accused of filming objectionable and obscene scenes with children in a Marathi film. According to the ANI report, Mahesh Manjrekar has been booked under sections 292, 34, section 14 of the POCSO Act and sections 67 and 67B of the IT Act.

It is worth noting that Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Nay Varan Bhaat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha was embroiled in controversies with the release. Some scenes in this film were very objectionable and these scenes were filmed with children.

These scenes of the film, which released on January 14, caused a lot of uproar and several complaints were filed against Mahesh Manjrekar. Now finally a case has been registered against them. The court has ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

A complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based NGO that the film depicted underage children having sex with their aunts. There are also scenes of violence against children in the film. At the same time, the dialogues of the film are also very obscene.

What is POCSO Act

The full meaning of POCSO in English is Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses. Under this Act, cases of sexual abuse offenses against children below the age of 18 years are registered.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also 9 Mysterious shows like 'Dark' for you to stream Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Director Mahesh Manjrekar has been booked under POCSO act for filming vulgar and adult scenes with children in a Marathi film.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 23:12 [IST]