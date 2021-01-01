Mahi Vij Beti Tara Bachpan Ka Pyaar: Jai Bhanushali and Mahi Vij daughter Tara Bachchan are dancing to the song Ka Pyaar: Jai Bhanushali and Mahi Vij’s daughter Tara dance in diapers, fans are amazed to see the tune on the song ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’

A video of Tara Bhanushali, daughter of Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij, is circulating on the internet, in which she is seen dancing to the song ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’. Seeing that such a little girl is playing a tune on the song, the users are convinced of the star.

Let me tell you that recently Sahadeva Dirdo’s song ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’ went viral. The song created such a storm on social media that everyone was sharing their reels on it. Now Mahi Vijne has also shared a similar video of her daughter.





In this video, Jay and Mahi’s daughter Tara is seen wearing lipstick. Tara is seen in diapers and frocks and as soon as the song starts she starts showing moves. The cuteness of the star in this video is much loved by the fans.



We will tell you that Tara was born in 2019 in the house of Jay and Mahi. Earlier in 2017, the couple had adopted two children, Kam Wali, Khushi and Rajveer. After seeing no posts with these two boys on social media since the birth of the girl, people started asking the question, did they not leave these boys when they gave birth to the girl?

Later, Mahi Vij shared a picture with the three children and spoke in an open letter. In this open letter, Jay and Mahi make it clear that they are still the parents of their three children. Mahi and Jay had said in their letter that they still love all three equally, but the first right over those children belongs to their parents. He had said that after spending some time in Mumbai, the happy parents wanted the children to live with their grandparents and they are now in their village. He also said that he keeps in touch with them through video calls.

