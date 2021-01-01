Mahi Vij blocked her husband Jay Bhanushali on Instagram: Ragit Mahi Vij blocked her husband Jay Bhanushali on Instagram and later posted this picture

Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij are counted among the top and cute couples on TV. Along with the chemistry between the two, fans are also obsessed with their sour-sweet gestures. Recently, such an argument happened again, after which Mahi Vij blocked Jay Bhanushali (Mahi Vij blocked Jay on Instagram). After blocking, Jay Bhanushali enlisted the help of fans and asked them to persuade him to unblock Mahi.

Why did Mahi Vij stop Jay Bhanushali? The whole story actually started by sharing a picture. Jay Bhanushali recently shared a photo with Mahi and daughter Tara on Instagram and wrote together, ‘Family.’ But Mahila did not like this picture.



According to Mahi, she didn’t look good in it. Although the picture was not good, Mahi got angry when she shared a photo of Jay Bhanushali. As a result, Mahi Vij blocked Jay Bhanushali on Instagram.

Jay later shared some videos on his Instagram story, in which he told the whole story and revealed that Mahi had blocked him on Instagram. In the video, Jay also reveals how helpless he is after being stopped by his wife. She tries her best to convince Mahi Vijla, but she doesn’t agree.

‘If I had done that, I would have talked to someone else about the affair …’

Jay Bhanushali further says in the video that if he had blocked Mahila on Instagram, a lot would have been heard. I also heard that he was having an affair with someone else. He says, ‘If I had done this, all the lectures would have started coming by now. You don’t love me like that anymore. You must have an affair with another.



Not unblocked, screenshot shown

Jay Bhanushali then shared a screenshot of Mahi’s live message on Instagram and wrote, ‘Mahi sent me this snapshot. Thank you all for requesting me to unblock. But still they stopped me.

Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were married in 2011.