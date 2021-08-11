Mahindra and Mahindra Unveils new logo with XUV700 – The country’s fourth largest vehicle manufacturer took this decision after 21 years, Anand Mahindra gave information on social media

Mahindra & Mahindra, the country’s fourth largest vehicle manufacturer, has taken a big decision after nearly 21 years and it is a decision to change the company’s logo. Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has also given this information on social media.

Actually, the company has recently adopted a new logo. With the launch of the XUV700 SUV on August 14, this logo will start appearing on the vehicles as well. This logo has been designed in Mahindra’s Global Design Studio. It has been prepared with the help of Pratap Bose. Pratap Bose is the former design head of Tata Motors and was recently hired by Mahindra.

The last time the logo was changed in 2000: Mahindra & Mahindra last changed its logo in 2000. The new logo appeared in vehicles with the launch of the Scorpio, included in Mahindra’s popular SUV in 2002. The same logo was being used on all SUVs since then. This logo has been launched through a video film. Mahindra Automotive has shared this video with its official Twitter handle.

Anand Mahindra put new logo in DP: Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has put the company’s new logo in the Display Picture (DP) on his Twitter handle. Anand Mahindra has also shared a film regarding the launch of the new logo. People are depicted in different places in this film. It includes mountains, deserts, from snow-capped Himalayas to dense forests.

Naseeruddin Shah has given voice: Actor Naseeruddin Shah has lent his voice in the film related to Mahindra’s new logo. Anand Mahindra himself has confirmed this on the question of a social media user. In this film, Naseeruddin is telling about the specialty of the people. The music of this film is composed by the trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

XUV700 to launch on August 14: Mahindra & Mahindra’s much-awaited SUV XUV700 will be launched on August 14. Anand Mahindra has given information about this by sharing a video. Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Don’t wait too long.” This video gives a glimpse of the XUV700 along with the launch date and time.

The five largest automakers in the country by sales: Mahindra & Mahindra has been the fourth largest automaker in the country in terms of vehicle sales in FY21. Mahindra & Mahindra has a share of 14.66 per cent in the domestic vehicle market. Maruti Suzuki has been at the top with a market share of 21.60 per cent. Hyundai Motors is second with 20.19 per cent share and Kia Motors is third with 14.68 per cent share. Tata Motors has been ranked first and fifth with 8.15 per cent stake.





