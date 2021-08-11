Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Maruti Vitara Brezza which is best mid size SUV in price and features know here

Amidst the rapidly growing popularity of SUVs in the country, the demand for mid-size SUVs has also registered an increase. The big reason for this is that these cars are in the mid range with premium features and style.

If you also want to buy a mid-size SUV, then here you can know about those two cars which have proved to be the best selling car of their company. Here we have selected Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Vitara Brezza for comparison.

In which we will tell you the complete information about the price, features, and specification of these two cars. So that you can choose the best car keeping in mind your budget.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Mahindra Bolero Neo is the updated version of the company’s previous TUV 300, which is seeing huge success since its launch. The company has launched it in four variants.

Engine of 1493 CC is given in Bolero Neo. This engine is a 1.5 liter diesel engine. Which can generate 100 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. The company has given 5 speed manual transmission with this engine.

Talking about its features, features like ABS, EBD, dual airbags, high-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry and instrument cluster have been given in this car. Its starting price is Rs 8.48 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh in the top model.

Maruti Vitara Brezza: Maruti Vitara Brezza is the best selling mid size SUV of its company. Maruti has launched this car in four variants. Maruti has given the engine of 1462 CC in Vitara Brezza. (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

It is a 1.5 liter petrol engine. This engine can generate 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5 speed manual and 4 speed automatic gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with which Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect feature is available.

With this, features like dual air bags, dual LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps, have been provided. The starting price of Vitara Brezza is Rs 7.51 Lakh which goes up to Rs 11.41 Lakh in the top model.





