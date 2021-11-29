Mahindra electric SUV XUV300 to be renamed Know when it will be launched and other details – Will Mahindra’s electric SUV XUV300 be renamed? Learn

Mahindra first introduced the eXUV300, an electric version of the XUV300, at the 2020 Auto Expo. This SUV has been developed by the company on the modular architecture platform.

The country’s well-known car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to launch a new electric car soon. The company plans to add 8 new electric cars to its portfolio by 2027. This also includes electric versions of the KUV100 and XUV700. Apart from this, Mahindra can also launch XUV400 in the electric model. Which will be the electric avatar of the XUV300. However, Mahindra & Mahindra has not yet made any official announcement regarding this. Let us know how the electric version of the XUV300 will be.

At the same time, Mahindra's eXUV300 can be priced in the price segment of Tata Nexon EV.

Two battery options can be found in the eXUV300 – Mahindra did not give any information about the car’s battery during the 2020 auto show. But the company had claimed that the car can run more than 370 km on a single charge. At the same time, it is believed that looking at the competition, the company can launch the eXUV300 in two variants of single and double battery.

Specifications of eXUV300 – Mahindra has developed the eXUV300 in-house. The company has given a dual motor setup supporting 80kWh battery capacity and 60KW to 280KW electric motor in it. The interiors of the eXUV300 will be similar to the regular XUV300. But its exterior could have changed a lot.

Mahindra partners with LG Mahindra has partnered with Korean company LG to develop lithium-ion battery technology. Along with this, the style and design of the eXUV300 can also change. The car can be launched in India by 2023, although due to the Corona epidemic and chip shortage, the company may also get delayed in this car.