Mahindra is going to bring Bolera luxury camper to India, will have complete arrangement for sleeping and kitchen inside

Giving information in its statement, Mahindra has said that it has been given to sleep inside, complete kitchen arrangement, smart water solution, beautifully designed fittings and comfortable interior, which will attract the customers.

Mahindra & Mahindra has collaborated with Campervan Factory, a research-based caravan manufacturing company established at IIT Madras. Together these companies have made preparations to make a luxury campaign in India in the budget. It is being prepared for the self-drive tourism sector. The vehicle will be based on the Bolero double-cab camper Gold platform.

food and sleeping arrangement for four people

It has been learned from the given information that each camper truck will have arrangement for sleeping four people, seating and eating for four people. Luxury amenities like washroom with bio toilet and shower, kitchenette with small fridge and microwave and air-conditioning will be provided.

This vehicle will be better for tourism

It will be better for camper tourism. No separate license is required to operate it. Also, this vehicle can be rented out by tour agencies. Passengers traveling in this camper will not have to stay separately, they can get their basic facilities during the journey itself.

Big relief for these passengers

Harish Lalchandani, Vice President, Marketing, Mahindra Automotive said that this segment has been introduced keeping in mind the needs of the passengers. With this vehicle, the destination of the people is completed without any hindrance. It has also been said by Mahindra that it caters to their facilities in the places not found in the far flung areas.