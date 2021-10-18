Mahindra is offering bumper discount on this premium SUV, read full details of price and features

If you want to buy a premium SUV, then you can know here the complete details of the discount available on this premium SUV of Mahindra.

In the ongoing festive season in the country, automakers are offering attractive discounts and finance schemes on their cars to increase the sales.

In which a new name is attached, the country’s leading automaker Mahindra, which is giving discounts on its selected cars, but here we are talking about Mahindra’s car on which bumper discount is being given.

The car on which Mahindra is offering the highest discount is the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV, on which the company is giving a discount of up to Rs 81,500 and other benefits.

The discount includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 11,500 and additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

The last period of this discount offered by Mahindra is 31 October but it can be extended further keeping in mind the customer feedback.

If you also want to buy this SUV, then after getting the discount on it, know the complete details from its price to features and mileage to specification.

Mahindra Alturas G4 is a premium SUV of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants. In this SUV, the company has given a 2157 cc 4-cylinder engine, which is a 2.2 liter capacity diesel engine.

This engine can generate 180 PS of power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The company has given 7 speed automatic gearbox with this engine.

Talking about the features of this car, it has been given premium sunroof, cruise control, dual zone climate control and 8-way adjustable driver seat.

Apart from this, features like ABS, EBD ISO fixed child seat anchors and dual airbags on the front seat have been provided in the car. Regarding the mileage of this SUV, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 12.35 kmpl.

Its starting price is Rs 28.77 lakh, which goes up to Rs 31.77 lakh in the top model. Apart from this SUV, Mahindra is also offering attractive discounts on its cars like KUV 100, Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV 300 and Mahindra Marazzo.