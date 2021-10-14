Mahindra & Mahindra introduced two new variants of premium SUV XUV 700, know details Mahindra & Mahindra introduced two new variants of premium SUV XUV 700, Know full details here – Mahindra & Mahindra introduced two new variants of premium SUV XUV 700 Know Details

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday announced the launch of two new variants of its premium sports utility vehicle XUV700 which will be available in both manual and automatic transmission with diesel engine.

The two new seven-seater variants – AX7 Luxury MT and AX7 Luxury AT Plus AWD (All-Wheel Drive) are priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.89 lakh, respectively, M&M Ltd said in a release.

According to the release, these prices will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings, starting from October 7. The company offers the XUV700 in two series – MX and AdrenoX (AX).

According to the company statement, “The AX7 variant will be available with an optional luxury pack. In addition to the standard AX7 features, the luxury pack will include features such as immersive 3D sound, electrically positioned smart door handles, 360-degree surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry and wireless charging.

Mahindra has also launched the “Add to Cart” function on its website for the XUV700. According to experts, this is the first time such a feature has been seen here, through which customers will be able to save their variant configuration, including fuel type, seating capacity, color and dealer preferences, etc., before the booking is opened.

Actually, the booking of XUV 700 will start on October 7 at 10 am. It is believed that as soon as the booking starts, then a lot of people will want a car for themselves at one time, that too when the vehicles are limited in the beginning and they will also be delivered according to the booking. This messy situation can be avoided through add to cart.

Add the XUV700 to the cart, where you will get to choose your preferred colour, fuel, transmission, seating variant etc. You save it and keep it in the cart and when the booking opens, then go and make the payment immediately.