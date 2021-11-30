Mahindra may launch new electric SUV soon, these may be premium features and specifications

A new SUV is about to enter the country’s electric car segment, which Mahindra will launch, know what can be the features and specifications here.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in India and the future prospects, many automakers are launching their electric vehicles.

In which the country’s leading automaker Mahindra is going to introduce its new electric car very soon.

Mahindra can announce the introduction of this electric car in the Indian market soon.

According to the reports, Mahindra is going to give a new name to its eXUV300 SUV which will now be known as XUV400.

On this matter Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra Group says that the company may use the XUV400 moniker to give a new name to the electric version of the XUV300, but the name has not been finalized yet.

The eXUV300 SUV is being made with a bigger cabin than other SUVs, which can prove to be its USP.

To make charging easier, the charging port is given at the front instead of the rear side.

According to media reports, the company can also be given hi-tech features in this electric SUV like Mahindra XUV700.

Talking about the features of this eXUV300 SUV, according to media reports, features like dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android and Apple CarPlay can be given.

According to media reports, the company can offer the option of two battery variants with three driving modes in driving and range in this SUV.

Mahindra has built the eXUV300 on an electric scalable and modular architecture platform using the latest technology.

This SUV has been given a 350V battery which can be offered with two variants, along with this electric SUV is the first product of Mahindra to use a specially designed battery cell by LG Chem.

Mahindra has not yet made any announcement regarding the price of this electric SUV, but according to experts, the company can launch this car with an initial price of Rs 15 lakh.

After launch, this electric SUV is expected to compete with Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona.