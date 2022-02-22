Auto

Mahindra Scorpio can be taken home in a budget of 3 to 5 lakhs, with attractive finance plans

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mahindra Scorpio can be taken home in a budget of 3 to 5 lakhs, with attractive finance plans
Written by admin
Mahindra Scorpio can be taken home in a budget of 3 to 5 lakhs, with attractive finance plans

Mahindra Scorpio can be taken home in a budget of 3 to 5 lakhs, with attractive finance plans

Mahindra Scorpio can be taken home in a budget of 3 to 5 lakhs, with attractive finance plans

If you also like the Mahindra Scorpio but have not been able to buy it due to its price, then know here the complete details of the offers available on this SUV.

The SUV segment of the car sector is preferred for its premium and powerful cars, which are preferred by people who are passionate about adventure and long journeys.

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the many cars present in the SUV segment, which apart from being a popular SUV in this segment, is also counted among the best selling cars of its company.

If you buy Mahindra Scorpio from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend 12 to 15 lakh rupees, but after reading the details of the offers mentioned here, you can buy this SUV in a budget of just 3 to 5 lakh rupees.

But before knowing the details of the offers available on Mahindra Scorpio, you should also know the complete details of this SUV so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Talking about the engine and power of the 2014 model of Mahindra Scorpio, it has been given a 2197 cc engine that generates 120 bhp power and 290 Nm peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the features, this SUV has features like manual AC, heater, adjustable steering, digital odometer, tachometer, electric multi-trip meter, power steering, power windows, rear AC vent, etc.

READ Also  This scooter became the choice of 1.25 lakh people in just 30 days, know what is the price and how much mileage you will get

Talking about the safety features, features like central locking, child safety lock, passenger side rear view mirror, rear seat belt, side impact beams, centrally mounted fuel tank have been given in it.

,read this also– Maruti WagonR LXI can be bought by paying Rs 57,000, easy EMI, long mileage and 341 liters of boot space)

Regarding the mileage of Mahindra Scorpio, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 15 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. After knowing the complete details of Mahindra Scorpio, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this SUV.

,read this also– Hyundai Santro will be available here in a budget of just 2 lakhs, attractive finance plan with good mileage)

The 2013 model of this Mahindra Scorpio has been posted for sale on the CARDEKHO website, which has been priced at Rs 4.65 lakh.

The 2014 model of Mahindra Scorpio has been posted on the CARWALE website for sale at Rs 4.75 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio 2014 model has been posted on MAHINDRA FIRST CHOICE website for sale at a price of Rs 5.5 lakh.


#Mahindra #Scorpio #home #budget #lakhs #attractive #finance #plans

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Simple One Electric Scooter can be yours by paying 11 thousand, will get easy EMI with long range

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment