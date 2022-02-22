Mahindra Scorpio can be taken home in a budget of 3 to 5 lakhs, with attractive finance plans

If you also like the Mahindra Scorpio but have not been able to buy it due to its price, then know here the complete details of the offers available on this SUV.

The SUV segment of the car sector is preferred for its premium and powerful cars, which are preferred by people who are passionate about adventure and long journeys.

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the many cars present in the SUV segment, which apart from being a popular SUV in this segment, is also counted among the best selling cars of its company.

If you buy Mahindra Scorpio from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend 12 to 15 lakh rupees, but after reading the details of the offers mentioned here, you can buy this SUV in a budget of just 3 to 5 lakh rupees.

But before knowing the details of the offers available on Mahindra Scorpio, you should also know the complete details of this SUV so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Talking about the engine and power of the 2014 model of Mahindra Scorpio, it has been given a 2197 cc engine that generates 120 bhp power and 290 Nm peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the features, this SUV has features like manual AC, heater, adjustable steering, digital odometer, tachometer, electric multi-trip meter, power steering, power windows, rear AC vent, etc.

Talking about the safety features, features like central locking, child safety lock, passenger side rear view mirror, rear seat belt, side impact beams, centrally mounted fuel tank have been given in it.

,read this also– Maruti WagonR LXI can be bought by paying Rs 57,000, easy EMI, long mileage and 341 liters of boot space)

Regarding the mileage of Mahindra Scorpio, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 15 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. After knowing the complete details of Mahindra Scorpio, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this SUV.

,read this also– Hyundai Santro will be available here in a budget of just 2 lakhs, attractive finance plan with good mileage)

The 2013 model of this Mahindra Scorpio has been posted for sale on the CARDEKHO website, which has been priced at Rs 4.65 lakh.

The 2014 model of Mahindra Scorpio has been posted on the CARWALE website for sale at Rs 4.75 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio 2014 model has been posted on MAHINDRA FIRST CHOICE website for sale at a price of Rs 5.5 lakh.