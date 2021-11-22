Mahindra Scorpio is available here for 5.7 lakhs with loan facility, read full details of the offer

If you also like Mahindra Scorpio but could not buy it due to the high price, then know here the complete plan to buy this car at less than half the price.

The demand for the SUV segment of the car sector in the country has increased rapidly in recent years, in view of which all the major companies have launched new SUVs in this segment.

In which today we are talking about Mahindra Scorpio, a popular SUV in this segment, which is liked in rural areas as well as in urban areas of the country.

If you buy this SUV from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 15.73 lakh to Rs 21.40 lakh, but after reading the offers mentioned here, you can take this SUV home in a budget of just Rs 6 lakh. .

Today’s offer on this Mahindra Scorpio has been given by the auto sector information website CARDEKHO, which has listed this car in the used car section on its site, which has been priced at Rs 5.75 lakh.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is 2014, whose variant is VLX and its ownership first, this SUV has run 88,000 km so far and its registration is registered in DL2C RTO of Delhi.

If you want to take this car on loan, then this facility is also being given by the seller, in which you can make EMI by making a down payment according to your budget.

After knowing the details of the offer available on Mahindra Scorpio, know here the complete details of the features and specification of this car.

This engine generates 120 bhp power and 290 Nm peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the SUV, features like dual airbags on the front seat, seat belt alarm, ABS, four wheel drive, central locking, child safety lock, manual AC, anti glare mirrors, cruise control, 6 speaker music system were given. Huh.

Regarding the mileage of Mahindra Scorpio, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 15.4 kmpl.