Mahindra Scorpio with finance plans will be available for less than half the price here, read offers and full details of the SUV

38 seconds ago
If you also like Mahindra Scorpio, then know here the complete plan to buy this SUV at half price with very attractive offers.

The SUV segment of the car sector is the most preferred after mileage hatchback cars in the country.

Among the cars present in the SUV segment, today we are talking about Mahindra Scorpio, which is a popular SUV in its segment.

If you buy Mahindra Scorpio from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 18.14 lakh.

But today we are telling about the offers in which you can buy this SUV in a budget of just Rs 6 lakh and take it home with an attractive finance plan.

These offers have come from the online second hand car selling website, from which we are going to tell you the complete details of the best deal.

A 2014 model of Mahindra Scorpio has been posted on the CARWALE website for sale with a price tag of Rs 4.85 lakh but no finance offer has been made with it.

The CARDEKHO website has posted the 2014 Mahindra Scorpio for sale priced at Rs 5.50 lakh and there are no offers of any kind.

The CARANDBIKE website has listed the 2014 model of this Mahindra Scorpio, which has been priced at Rs 5.5 lakh and is being offered with finance plans.

After knowing these offers available on Mahindra Scorpio, if you want to buy this car, then you can know here complete details from its engine to features.

Talking about the engine and power of this SUV, a 2179 cc engine with four cylinders has been given in it.

This engine generates 115 Bhp of power and 277 Nm of peak torque, mated to a manual transmission.

Regarding mileage, Mahindra claims that this Scorpio SUV gives a mileage of 13.5 kmpl.

After reading the details of all the three offers of Mahindra Scorpio mentioned here, you can choose and buy any of these three Scorpios according to your budget, preference and need.


