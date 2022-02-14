Mahindra Thar can be yours in a budget of just 4 to 7 lakhs, will get attractive finance plan

If you love off road SUVs but don’t have the budget to buy, then read here to buy Mahindra Thar at less than half price.

The off road SUV segment in the country’s car sector is very small which includes a number of SUVs but there are a large number of people who like this segment.

In which we are talking about Mahindra Thar, a popular SUV in this segment, which is liked by people who are fond of adventure and long trips.

If you buy Mahindra Thar from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 13.17 lakh to Rs 15.53 lakh, but if you do not have such a big budget, then through the offers mentioned here, you can buy this SUV at less than half the price. Can take home.

The CARDEKHO website has posted the 2017 model of this Mahindra Thar, which has been priced at Rs 6.5 lakh, on which loan facility is also available.

The CARTRADE website has posted the 2014 model of Mahindra Thar for sale at a price of Rs 4.51 lakh.

The DROOM website has posted the 2014 model of Mahindra Thar priced at Rs 6,03,000 and finance is also being offered on this car.

Talking about the engine and power of the 2015 model of Mahindra Thar, the company has given a 2498 cc four-cylinder engine in it, this engine generates power of 105 bhp and peak torque of 247 Nm, with which manual transmission is given.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the features of the car, features like power steering, air conditioner, seat belt warning, adjustable seat, anti-theft device, immobilizer, low fuel warning, cup holder front have been given in it.

(read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Mahindra Thar gives a mileage of 15.55 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After going through all the three Mahindra Thar options mentioned here and reading their details, you can choose any of these three options according to your budget, need and preference.

Important notice: Before buying any second hand car, know all the things including its full paper, service history, accident history, otherwise you may suffer financial loss after buying the car.