Mahindra Thar is available here in a budget of only 6 lakhs, will get finance plan, read full details

If you are a fan of Mahindra Thar too, check here the details of offers to buy this SUV at half price with finance plan.

The off-road SUV segment of the car sector in the country is a premium segment that is loved by adventure and long-travellers, in which today we are talking about the offers on Mahindra Thar, a popular off road SUV in this segment.

If you buy Mahindra Thar from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 13.17 lakh to Rs 15.53 lakh, but through the offers mentioned here, you can buy this SUV in a budget of just Rs 6 lakh and take it home. Also with many attractive offers.

The CARDEKHO website has posted the 2014 model of Mahindra Thar for sale priced at Rs 5.85 lakh. Also providing facility.

The CARTRADE website has listed the 2014 model of Mahindra Thar for sale, which has been priced at Rs 5.45 lakh, with no offers of any kind.

The DROOM website has listed the 2014 model of Mahindra Thar for sale at Rs 4,03,850 and the company is also offering a finance plan with it.

After knowing the details of all the offers available on Mahindra Thar, if you want to buy this SUV, then now know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about Mahindra Thar’s engine and power, it is given a 2523 cc engine that generates 63 bhp power and 182.5 Nm peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Regarding the mileage of Mahindra Thar, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 18.06 kmpl.

After looking at the three options mentioned here and reading the details of Mahindra Thar, you can choose any of these three options and buy according to your budget and preference.