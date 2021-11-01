mahindra-unhappy-after-india-lost-to-new-zealand-in-t20-world-cup-2021-switched-off-tv-social-media-use-blamed-him-for-loss – India’s poor performance After this, Anand Mahindra turned off the TV in anger, gave this answer on the allegation of social media user

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra also looked disappointed with India’s loss against New Zealand. He tweeted on social media about shutting down the TV amid India’s poor performance. On this tweet, he was also held responsible for this defeat.

There is an atmosphere of despair in the whole country due to the second consecutive defeat of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup. In this episode, Anand Mahindra, the country’s famous industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, was also disappointed. He tweeted after India’s poor performance on Twitter that he is going to switch off his TV now.

After this, a social media user said that, ‘Now you will be accused of this defeat’. In response, Anand Mahindra tweeted and wrote that, ‘I had switched off the TV only to avoid these allegations’.

Let us tell you that Anand Mahindra often remains in the headlines in the world of sports. Recently, during the Tokyo Olympics, he was seen tweeting wishes for medal winners and gifting a luxury car.

Apart from this, even when the Indian team on the tour of Australia won the series after being all out on 36, he also tweeted about many former cricketers.

He had tweeted with paper cuttings of the statements of the former Australia and England cricketer. He gifted Mahindra Thar to Mohammed Siraj and T Natarajan, who debuted on this historic tour of India.

Anand Mahindra handed over XUV700 to golden boy Neeraj Chopra, Chennai Super Kings presented a special number jersey and gave 1 crore rupees

At the same time, Neeraj Chopra also shared a picture with his Mahindra XUV700 in a tweet on Saturday night and also thanked Anand Mahindra. Anand Mahindra had promised this luxury car to Golden Boy after the Tokyo Olympics.

Significantly, India was defeated by New Zealand by 8 wickets. This was India’s second consecutive defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Pakistan had also defeated India by 10 wickets. After these two defeats, India’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals have also suffered a major setback.