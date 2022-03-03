Mahindra will launch its 3 electric cars soon, teaser released, which cars will compete, read full report

Read the report of three upcoming Mahindra electric cars in New Car Launch along with full details of their design and technology.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, automakers have started launching electric versions of their vehicles or new electric vehicles are being launched.

In which a new name is going to be added, the country’s leading automaker Mahindra, which is going to launch its three new electric cars very soon.

The company has also launched a teaser of these three electric cars to be launched soon, after which it is believed that the company can launch all three soon.

In the teaser released by the company, some glimpses of the design seen through LED lighting in their front and rear are available.

Through this teaser, where it is known that all these three electric cars will be an electric sedan and the other two can be electric SUVs.

Looking at the teaser, it can be clearly estimated that the design of these electric cars of Mahindra is going to be completely different from the electric cars present in the market.

The company has not made any official announcement about the name and price of these three electric cars, but the company has made an official announcement to introduce these cars in July 2022.

According to media reports, the company is preparing these three electric cars on the Bourne platform, which is a platform that is completely dedicated to making electric vehicles only.

The company has not given any information about when the company will launch these three cars in the market after presenting them in July 2022.

According to reports, Mahindra has designed the design of these cars from its Mahindra Advance Design Europe, which is the company’s Global Design Center in the UK.

Apart from the Bourne EV cars, Mahindra is also preparing to launch other electric cars which could be electric variants of the company’s existing XUV700 and Bolero Neo.

Apart from this, the company is also going to launch the electric version of its micro SUV KUV 100 NXT and XUV 400, the electric version of the XUV 300 in the domestic market of India.

After being launched in India, these three electric cars of Mahindra are expected to compete with cars like Hyundai Kona, Tata Nexon EV.