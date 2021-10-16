Mahindra XUV 700 are you planning to buy this car then know these five things

If you have liked Mahindra’s XUV700 and you are in the mood to buy it, then there are five things you must know before booking or buying it. Know what those things are:

1- Bookings: The prices of the new Mahindra XUV700 have been announced, but still people can’t book it. While there are a few dealers who are taking unofficial pre-bookings for the new flagship SUV, Mahindra will officially start accepting bookings for the XUV700 on October 7, 2021 at 10 AM. The token amount has not been clarified but customers will be able to book the SUV both online and at authorized Mahindra showrooms.

2- Test Drive: The SUV will be available for public preview at authorized Mahindra showrooms from October 1, 2021, while the customer trial drive will take place in a phased manner due to the coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by the government. Therefore, the first phase of the customer test drive will start from October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), while the second phase will be operational from October 7, 2021.

3- Delivery: Mahindra has not disclosed the details yet. However, the company has said that it will announce an early date of delivery by October 10, 2021. The company has also confirmed that the deliveries of the petrol variants will start first, followed by the diesel ones. Various media reports quoted experts as saying that the deliveries should start by mid-October 2021.

4- Price: According to the report of ‘Car & Bike’, the new Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in two main options – MX and AX. Hence, the prices of the SUV will start from ₹ 11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-seater) and ₹ 13.99 lakh (all ex-showroom, India) for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-seater). Mahindra will also offer an optional luxury pack with the AX7 automatic (both petrol and diesel) at a premium of Rs 1.8 lakh and an optional AWD variant for the AX7 diesel automatic at an extra cost of Rs 1.3 lakh. However, these prices will be applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings. The detail prices are mentioned in the table below.

5- Seating Layout Option: Auto website ‘Cars & Bikes’ also reported that the SUV also comes in both 5- and 7-seater options. A 5-seater layout is standard in the entry-level MX series. As far as the AX series is concerned, the AX3 variant also gets a 5-seat layout as standard, but those buying the diesel manual option will be able to upgrade to a 7-seat layout. As far as the AX5 trim is concerned, here too there is a 5-seater layout by default. However, customers buying a petrol manual, diesel manual or diesel automatic can upgrade to the 7-seater layout. The top-end AX7 series, as well, gets a 7-seater layout as standard. Upgrading to a 7-seat layout will cost ₹60,000.