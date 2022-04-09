Mahindra XUV300 W4 Finance Plan with Down Payment and Easy EMI Read Price and Features – Mahindra XUV300 W4 Finance Plan: If you want to buy Mahindra XUV300 then know here complete details of this SUV with easy finance plan

The demand for mid-size SUVs is increasing rapidly in the SUV segment of the car sector, due to which these mid-size SUVs come with great features and design at a low cost.

In which we are talking about the W4 variant of Mahindra XUV300, which along with its company is also a popular car in this segment. The starting price of this XUV300 is Rs.8,16,493 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs.9,15,872 on road.

If you love the XUV300 and are unable to buy it because of its price, then know here the full details of how to take it home along with a very easy finance plan.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this car, then the bank will give you a loan of Rs 8,32,872 for this. After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 92,000 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 17,424 every month.

To repay the loan on Mahindra XUV300, the bank has fixed a period of 5 years i.e. 60 months, with which the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount. After reading this finance plan, if you want to buy this SUV, then now read its complete details.

Mahindra XUV300 W4 Engine: Talking about the engine and power of Mahindra XUV300, it has been given an engine of 1197 cc which generates power of 108.62 bhp and peak torque of 200 Nm. Manual transmission is given with this engine.

Mahindra XUV300 W4 mileage: Regarding the mileage of Mahindra XUV 300, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 17.0 kmpl. This mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Mahindra XUV300 W4 Features: Talking about the features, Mahindra has given features like multi-function steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system, EBD in it.

Important notice: The loan amount, down payment and interest rate plan available on this Mahindra XUV 300 depends on your banking and CIBIL score. If a negative report comes out in banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.