Mahindra XUV700 will launch with Alexa Voice AI features know full details of features and specifications Mahindra XUV700 becomes the country’s first SUV to feature Alexa Voice AI, these things will be controlled with voice commands

The country’s leading vehicle manufacturer Mahindra Motors is about to launch its new SUV XUV700 on August 14. But even before the launch, the company has revealed another premium feature of this SUV.

Announcing the launch of this car on Thursday, the company said that in this car the company is going to give Alexa Voice AI for hands-free commands. This feature has not been given in any car yet.

According to the company, this is the country’s first such car, through integrated Alexa voice commands, you can sit in the Mahindra XUV, power windows, open close the sunroof, control the temperature of the car, change the songs playing on the music system, traffic information on navigation. Features like taking can be controlled by just speaking with the mouth.

Apart from this, you can also control the electronic devices of the house through integrated Alexa voice commands. The biggest advantage of the Alexa voice command feature is that you will be able to use other features of the car without using your hands while handling the steering while driving.

Talking about other features of Mahindra XUV700, the company is leaving no stone unturned to make this car a strong SUV in terms of features. According to media reports, the biggest feature in the car is Alexa voice commands, followed by Sony’s music system with In Cup Purifier Auto Booster headlamps, a large electric panoramic sunroof.

Apart from this, features like dual zone climate control, 10-inch large touchscreen infotainment system will also be provided in the car. Talking about the engine of the car, according to media reports, the company is going to give a strong turbo diesel and petrol engine in this car.

It will have 2.0 liter petrol and 2.2 liter diesel engine. Talking about its petrol engine, this engine can generate power of 185 bhp. Its diesel engine can generate power of 200 bhp. The company is going to provide 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic gearbox in the car.

The company has not yet made any official announcement regarding the price of the car, but it is believed that Mahindra can launch this car with a starting price of Rs 15 to 18 lakhs.





