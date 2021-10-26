Mahmood slapped Rajesh Khanna Kaka was getting angry with this thing started taking out anger on the set

This was the period when Rajesh Khanna was enjoying his stardom a lot at that time. By the way, Rajesh Khanna did not think much on small things. But once it happened when he took a small matter to heart. In such a situation, Rajesh Khanna started venting his anger on the sets of the film, due to which the famous comedian Mehmood became very angry with him. He even slapped Rajesh Khanna for his such act. Let us know what was the matter between the two actors?

It is said that when Rajesh Khanna had become a superstar, at that time the magic of Mehmood was also overshadowed by Bollywood. Mehmood’s comedy was so dominant that he was paid more than the hero. In today’s films, where comedians are seen as a supporting role, in those days the poster of the film used to have Mehmood’s photo and the film became a hit with Mehmood’s poster.

In the year 1979 there was a film ‘Janata Havaldar’. During the shooting of this film, Mehmood slapped Rajesh Khanna. Actually the shooting of the film was kept at Mehmood’s farmhouse. One day a son of Mahmud was passing by Rajesh Khanna when he said ‘Hi-hello’ to Rajesh Khanna and left for his work.

Rajesh Khanna found this thing strange about Mehmood’s son. In such a situation, Rajesh Khanna took it badly. At that time Rajesh Khanna was in his mind that Mehmood’s son had done only formality by saying hello to him. (Rajesh Khanna did not hide anything from this person, he had given Kaka the title of ‘Superstar’)

In such a situation, Rajesh Khanna, who was living in the farmhouse at that time, started coming late on the sets of the film. At the same time, Mehmood had to wait for hours for Rajesh Khanna. In such a situation, one day Mahmud lost his patience and he slapped Rajesh Khanna. After this Mehmood told Rajesh Khanna that you have given full money for the film, you will have to complete the shooting. After this incident, Rajesh Khanna started coming on time on the set.